Hey everyone, I have what was originally a v6 mustang, it’s been swapped to a 302 with a holley efi kit on it, and all the goodies to go along with it. Im having an issue with my rpm reading in my holley and I want to test to see if it has something to do with my oem tach disturbing the signal.... does anyone know the best way of disabling the tach without taking apart my whole cluster? Is there a plug somewhere I can just disconnect? Thank you in advance