Distributor autozone sucks compared to motorcraft?

Am I tripping or what?I bought a new stock distbutor from autozone and I just want to know if anyone has expepericed this.I installed the new autozone one and it souded like the engine was low power at idel.I moved it to advance and it just made the car sound weak.It wanted to turn off.I installed it correctly I simply removed the motorcraft original and installed the autozone one in same postion.Im assumming i installed right or it wouldntev started.Sooo I took it off and put back the motorcraft and it sounded wayyyy better at idel and it didnt shut off once i advaced it.I turned it clockwise to advance i belive.I wanted to replace the motorcraft becuse I have the cobra r hood with the scoop hole and IHATE IT THE rain water ends up on distrbutor .I just bought this car and wanted to buy a new one because i have no idea how old it is.So anyone know about this.O i bought the one with a steel gear.Does that make a diffrence?O god I forgot how to spell
 

The electronics on reman distributors are not great.

not a whole lot of demand for 302 replacement parts these days, so contract is out to the lowest bidder in a dwindling pool. Quality is in the gutter. You are better off refreshing your original distributor
 
Mustang5L5 said:
The electronics on reman distributors are not great.

not a whole lot of demand for 302 replacement parts these days, so contract is out to the lowest bidder in a dwindling pool. Quality is in the gutter. You are better off refreshing your original distributor
I like that where or who would rebuild it?Do they still sell motorcraft?I looked lmr but they seem to be the same
 
I thought I had a problem with my original Motorcraft dist so I bought a Cardone reman. It was not my problem but I left the Cardone in there anyway. It's been two years and no problem with the reman. The Motorcraft is on the shelf for backup. On long road trips I even carry the original dist and a backup A9L ECU with me.
 
