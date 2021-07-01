Distributor autozone sucks compared to motorcraft?

Am I tripping or what?I bought a new stock distbutor from autozone and I just want to know if anyone has expepericed this.I installed the new autozone one and it souded like the engine was low power at idel.I moved it to advance and it just made the car sound weak.It wanted to turn off.I installed it correctly I simply removed the motorcraft original and installed the autozone one in same postion.Im assumming i installed right or it wouldntev started.Sooo I took it off and put back the motorcraft and it sounded wayyyy better at idel and it didnt shut off once i advaced it.I turned it clockwise to advance i belive.I wanted to replace the motorcraft becuse I have the cobra r hood with the scoop hole and IHATE IT THE rain water ends up on distrbutor .I just bought this car and wanted to buy a new one because i have no idea how old it is.So anyone know about this.O i bought the one with a steel gear.Does that make a diffrence?O god I forgot how to spell