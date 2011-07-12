Distributor Install

You want the balancer on either 0 or 10 degrees whatever you prefer ... either one will work. But, make sure the intake valve on the number 1 cylinder just closed while turning the engine clockwise from the front ... when the intake valve closes ... then within a half of a turn or less, you can point the balancer onto 0 or 10 degrees. Just because the balancer is on 0 or 10 degrees does not mean you can insert the distributor, because it might be 180 degrees out. Remember, the cranshaft turns two revolutions for every one revolution of the camshaft. This is why you align up 0 or 10 degrees right after the number one cylinder intake valve just closed (turning clock-wise from the front) ... then its ready to fire the number one cylinder. Then, what you want to do is insert the distributor and closely match the rotor with the number one electrode within the distributor (it helps to put a mark on the adapter plate below the cap). As it slides in, it will move/rotate with the spiral of the gear on the camshaft. As you are putting it in, rotate the rotor left and right raising and lowering the distributor (it tends to help ease installation and engage the oil pump driveshaft. Once you think you have it in the right tooth as close as possible to the number one electrode (or just before it) in the distributor or your mark on the adapter plate mounted to the distributor, you want to move the base of the distributor counter clockwise & clockwise to check for clearance within the engine compartment in relation to the alignment of the rotor to cap. Ideally, if you have the right tooth engaged, you shall be able to get more adjustment before the number one electrode in the cap and only a little bit of adjustment after the electrode in the cap (this is because you need to advance the timing normally not retard it past 0 degrees). And, you want the Ignition module to be between the upper radiator hose and the AC bracket. If you cannot get this, then you may have to move it one tooth after having noted how it slipped in and rotated the first time. If it is a tooth off, just turn the rotor (counter-clockwise) and pull up on the base lightly (if you were working it in like suggested above, this works great) ... you'll feel through the rotor when you are on top of the gear ... then just turn it slowly and lightly ... then you will feel it drop into the next tooth if that is the direction you need to go. Once you feel you are on the top of the tooth and would have to go in the opposite direction just turn it counter-clockwise to get it out of the tooth engagement (pulling up slightly) ... then turn it clockwise to get to the next tooth. The keep is to keep it rested on top of the tooth but support the weight of the distributor. With practice, it is very easy to do all of this. I hope this helps in explaining things for you! Also, if for some reason you cannot get the oil pump shat engaged and have an 1/8 gap at the bottom of the distributor and base, just keep lifting on the base lightly while turning the rotor counter-clockwise then clockwise ... this raises and lowers the distributor in the block. If you do it semi quickly, it usually centers the oil pump drive shaft and it drops all of the way into the block w/o a problem. Once its in correctly, there will not be a gap between the base of the distributor and block, and it will rotate back and forth nicely on the machined surface of the block.If you initially moved the harmonic balancer to 10 degrees, you would want to then rotate the housing of the distributor so that the center of the rotor is aligned with the center of the number 1 electrode in the cap. If you set the harmonic balance to 0 degrees initially, then you just want the rotor to be just a hair before the number 1 electrode coming up in its counter-clockwise rotation. If you set the edge of the rotor to the edge of the electrode coming up in rotation, this should be about 10 degrees. Either way, you are in the ballpark and it will start up and run very easily from here to throw a timing light on it.Though you may know most of this, I wanted to help anyone out that may have had questions about installing a distributor correctly. Its one of those things that is so hard to describe on paper but is so easy to learn watching someone else and knowing what you are actually doing and why. Too many times, I have seen guys clamp down there distributor and lock the oil pump driveshaft then failure occurs ... or starting it twenty times and wasting an hour to get it timed properly even to run. I hope this helps someone out there! Its as concise as I can get w/o having to write a book on the matter ... feel like i already have!