Distributor Vaccumn Advance

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
181
8
18
Fort Worth, TX
I have a problem with what Distributor Vaccumn advance I should purchase for my 71 Mach1 fastback.
The engine is 351W 4V. When it was installed replacing the 302 I have no idea.
My Distributor Vaccumn Advance needs to be replaced. There is a metal tag on my Distributor with the numbers D8AE-12127-JA.
I have not found a way to find out what the numbers represent but was told D = 70s, 8 = makes it 78, A = Ford (Full size like LTD), E = Engine
Group, 12127 = Distributor, JA is a revision/version.
If that is correct also told the VC-229 would be the part number. Found this one on eBay https://www.ebay.com/p/227924661. Very good price compared to auto parts stores. Also if not correct have to pay 20% restocking plus shipping.

Pics of current part attached.
 

Attachments

  • 0586C481-56B0-4E5C-BFB0-54184766B232.jpeg
    0586C481-56B0-4E5C-BFB0-54184766B232.jpeg
    372.4 KB · Views: 2
  • 465B734B-363C-4221-894C-E52752A609A9.jpeg
    465B734B-363C-4221-894C-E52752A609A9.jpeg
    365.9 KB · Views: 2
  • 36488AE1-D6E3-4105-A83E-29BE4D287B22.jpeg
    36488AE1-D6E3-4105-A83E-29BE4D287B22.jpeg
    308.1 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Part fell into distributor hole
Replies
5
Views
634
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
TomOsiris
Popping/Extreme Loss of Power/Misfire under load?? 1989 HCI 302.
Replies
18
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
DOHCtor
D
sUdz6.0pwrstk
Engine New to Mustangs, guidance needed on fault codes 47 & 45
Replies
36
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Trogdor
A/C clutch replacement
Replies
10
Views
825
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
S
Engine 1989 5.0 running rough - MAF
Replies
27
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
Top Bottom