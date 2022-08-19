JJHstang
Sep 12, 2018
- 181
- 8
- 18
I have a problem with what Distributor Vaccumn advance I should purchase for my 71 Mach1 fastback.
The engine is 351W 4V. When it was installed replacing the 302 I have no idea.
My Distributor Vaccumn Advance needs to be replaced. There is a metal tag on my Distributor with the numbers D8AE-12127-JA.
I have not found a way to find out what the numbers represent but was told D = 70s, 8 = makes it 78, A = Ford (Full size like LTD), E = Engine
Group, 12127 = Distributor, JA is a revision/version.
If that is correct also told the VC-229 would be the part number. Found this one on eBay https://www.ebay.com/p/227924661. Very good price compared to auto parts stores. Also if not correct have to pay 20% restocking plus shipping.
Pics of current part attached.
