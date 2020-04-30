ive owned my car for 10 years and roughly 9 years ago I did a color change and smoothed engine bay. ended up getting screwed on the paint job so I put the car back together and drove it once and a while. ended up backing out of my garage and catching the door and damaged it. since then I parked it mostly and ended up restoring a 72 mach 1 for 4.5 years now I wanna give my fox the love it deserves. the good its a very solid car and previous owner did tons of work to the motor and rear suspension. now that im diving back into it I wanna start by redoing the front suspension as it is stock minus a five lug swap. ive acquired some koni struts and im gonna purchase some moog lower control arms. my question to start is on the springs is it worth it to drop the car about an inch? I was looking at lmrs sve springs I don't race the car and drive it maybe once a week and to shows once complete its a fun car for me so I don't think I need top of the line performance springs. I may add a blower in the future so extra weight there. is there a need for caster camber plates with this drop? the tires on my car did wear funny in the front so I do need an alignment as well as new tires as mine are 14 years old probably I have 17 inch cobra r rims off a 98 cobra. any input on these front suspension components is appreciated