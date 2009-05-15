DIY: Solid Steering Shaft? Interesting......

SRT Handz

SRT Handz

I tripped & fell down and cut myself & got blood
Oct 10, 2004
941
23
19
33
La Mirada, CA
www.srtmotorsports.com
I am curious to see if anyone has done this....

Everyone know that the stock mustang lower rack joint on the steering shaft sucks ass. It makes the steering feel horrible and you loose response over time. So owners are forces to replace them sooner or later...i know i have.

Many of you know about the MM Solid steering shaft upgrade and how good it feels...

Maximum Motorsports :: The Leader In Mustang Performance Suspension

But Many people (Including Myself) are turned off by the cost of the MM part at $250. No doubt, the MM part is amazing, but when you can pick-up a low milage shaft off ebay for $20 as a replacement.

Since the weak spot is that damn rubber rag joint, then what if we could just replace the rag joint with another piece....maybe something out of Aluminum.

Well, i was reading other forums and noticed that BMW owners do the same thing because they have the stupid rubber joint. This Dude replaced his rag joint with a Aluminum unit. I also was reading that some E36 BMW owners even use a Hockey Puck.

Do you guys think this can be done on a Mustang 96-04? If that is possible that i might try it very soon....

Stock Z3 Shaft
halfshaft01.jpg

Aluminum unit
IMG_6671.jpg

E36 With Hockey Puck Replacement
4-27-07003.jpg
 

LiquidGT

LiquidGT

Member
Oct 8, 2007
368
0
16
38
Near STL hell
I thought about that too, why hasn't anyone made a solid replacement for mustang rag joints?

The aluminum looks like a good idea... but a hockey puck? I don't think it was designed for high temps; like under the hood of a car or steering control for that matter.
 
EPIK

EPIK

Member
Jul 3, 2004
796
2
16
LEFT COAST
I wouldn't trust that homemade POS for a second... If & when I upgrade, I will just spring for the MM shaft... Money well spent IMO...
 
SRT Handz

SRT Handz

I tripped & fell down and cut myself & got blood
Oct 10, 2004
941
23
19
33
La Mirada, CA
www.srtmotorsports.com
EPIK said:
I wouldn't trust that homemade POS for a second... If & when I upgrade, I will just spring for the MM shaft... Money well spent IMO...
How is this a Homemade POS? I mean it is literally taking the stock Steering Shaft (OEM Ford), which is a very strong Unit, and replacing the weakest link (a Rubber Bushing) with a stronger piece (aluminum or Pre-Impregnated Urethane).

So are you saying that you trust some squishy rubber over Aluminum or Poly Urethane?

I can tell you from experience, that once the rubber bushing starts degrading and becoming loose the steering on out cars goes scary numb. I dont think this will ever happen with aluminum or Pre-Impregnated Urethane.
 
EPIK

EPIK

Member
Jul 3, 2004
796
2
16
LEFT COAST
SRT Handz said:
How is this a Homemade POS? I mean it is literally taking the stock Steering Shaft (OEM Ford), which is a very strong Unit, and replacing the weakest link (a Rubber Bushing) with a stronger piece (aluminum or Pre-Impregnated Urethane).

So are you saying that you trust some squishy rubber over Aluminum or Poly Urethane?

I can tell you from experience, that once the rubber bushing starts degrading and becoming loose the steering on out cars goes scary numb. I dont think this will ever happen with aluminum or Pre-Impregnated Urethane.
I was referring to the hockey puck method. The aluminum one actually looks good....
 
SRT Handz

SRT Handz

I tripped & fell down and cut myself & got blood
Oct 10, 2004
941
23
19
33
La Mirada, CA
www.srtmotorsports.com
EPIK said:
I was referring to the hockey puck method. The aluminum one actually looks good....
But whats so bad about a hockey puck.

Since i noticed this i have been looking all over other forums and found out some things.

Hockey pucks are strong. They take 100MPH hits to a wall. They are made out of Pre-Impregnated Urethane. VW guys used them as Motor mounts and off road guys use them for lift kits.

you dont think a hockey puck is strong than a little rubber?
 
LaserSVT

LaserSVT

I'm just here for the anal probing
Founding Member
Nov 29, 1999
8,380
2,558
233
I have wondered this myself. I have had to replace them in two previous Stangs of mine, Sure the wheel will dance a bit more in your hand but the feed back and responsivness would be well worth it IMHO.
If I could get a chunk of aluminum like that and drill it out myself then I would do it! Better then dropping $250 on the MM piece. Thats really the last suspension/handeling mod I would have left though :rlaugh:
 
EPIK

EPIK

Member
Jul 3, 2004
796
2
16
LEFT COAST
SRT Handz said:
But whats so bad about a hockey puck.

Since i noticed this i have been looking all over other forums and found out some things.

Hockey pucks are strong. They take 100MPH hits to a wall. They are made out of Pre-Impregnated Urethane. VW guys used them as Motor mounts and off road guys use them for lift kits.

you dont think a hockey puck is strong than a little rubber?
I guess it just seems hokee to me... I guess I am a firm believer in do things right the 1st time, not to mention the steering of your car is depending on it... If it works than, sweet....
 
C

comporange04GT

New Member
Jun 19, 2005
110
0
0
When I saw this thread I thought it was a great idea so I built an aluminum one this weekend and installed it. There is a noticable difference in the steering responce. I will report back on how it works out. If I can get my camera to work I will post a couple of pictures.

On another note while I was working on the steering shft I found that my steering rack is leaking. Does anyone know where I can buy a 2000 Cobra R rack?
 
Flghtmstr1

Flghtmstr1

Member
Mar 31, 2005
572
4
19
Springfield, PA
No, the rag joint has nothing to do with safety in an accident. Our steering shafts will collapse like a police baton if they are subject to sufficient longitudinal forces in order to prevent the driver from being impaled. However, the rag joint does not perform this function.

The rag joint is there to isolate the steering wheel from every single bump and undulation in the road's surface. Performance enthusiasts like us prefer a crisp steering feel, but the secretary with a V6 Mustang would prefer a smoother road feel, and the only reason Mustangs are still around is because of people like her, so that's who Ford builds its cars to satisfy.
 
BlownFiveLiter

BlownFiveLiter

have car, will race....wait, it doesn't run
Nov 29, 1999
3,134
18
88
Chicagoland
SRT Handz said:
But whats so bad about a hockey puck.

Since i noticed this i have been looking all over other forums and found out some things.

Hockey pucks are strong. They take 100MPH hits to a wall. They are made out of Pre-Impregnated Urethane. VW guys used them as Motor mounts and off road guys use them for lift kits.

you dont think a hockey puck is strong than a little rubber?
I think the concern with using a hockey puck, or at least my concern, would be the repeated and sustained exposure to underhood temperatures and the urethane breaking down. If they're made with an acrylic urethane, it'll begin breaking down around 160-170° F. Being right next to header primary tubes, I'd be afraid to take that chance.
 
99RioRedVert

99RioRedVert

New Member
Feb 13, 2003
95
0
0
46
Chesapeake, VA
www.steenracing.com
Flghtmstr1 said:
No, the rag joint has nothing to do with safety in an accident. Our steering shafts will collapse like a police baton if they are subject to sufficient longitudinal forces in order to prevent the driver from being impaled. However, the rag joint does not perform this function.

The rag joint is there to isolate the steering wheel from every single bump and undulation in the road's surface. Performance enthusiasts like us prefer a crisp steering feel, but the secretary with a V6 Mustang would prefer a smoother road feel, and the only reason Mustangs are still around is because of people like her, so that's who Ford builds its cars to satisfy.
Thanks for the info :nice:
 
G

goldenRonald

New Member
May 27, 2021
1
0
1
20
miami florida
comporange04GT said:
When I saw this thread I thought it was a great idea so I built an aluminum one this weekend and installed it. There is a noticable difference in the steering responce. I will report back on how it works out. If I can get my camera to work I will post a couple of pictures.

On another note while I was working on the steering shft I found that my steering rack is leaking. Does anyone know where I can buy a 2000 Cobra R rack?
can you post pics ?? planning on doing it
 
Top Bottom