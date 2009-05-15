DIY: Solid Steering Shaft? Interesting......

Stock Z3 Shaft

Aluminum unit

E36 With Hockey Puck Replacement

I am curious to see if anyone has done this....Everyone know that the stock mustang lower rack joint on the steering shaft sucks ass. It makes the steering feel horrible and you loose response over time. So owners are forces to replace them sooner or later...i know i have.Many of you know about the MM Solid steering shaft upgrade and how good it feels...But Many people (Including Myself) are turned off by the cost of the MM part at $250. No doubt, the MM part is amazing, but when you can pick-up a low milage shaft off ebay for $20 as a replacement.Since the weak spot is that damn rubber rag joint, then what if we could just replace the rag joint with another piece....maybe something out of Aluminum.Well, i was reading other forums and noticed that BMW owners do the same thing because they have the stupid rubber joint. This Dude replaced his rag joint with a Aluminum unit. I also was reading that some E36 BMW owners even use a Hockey Puck.Do you guys think this can be done on a Mustang 96-04? If that is possible that i might try it very soon....