Interior and Upholstery Do 90-91 rear coupe seats fit in a 87 Coupe? Pics included...

1987Notcher

New Member
Dec 16, 2019
PA
I have a black 87 notch. Grey tweeds upfront. Looking for a tweed in the back as well. Car came rear seatless.

Found a seat but I believe it's from a 90. Pics below show a second hole near the tunnel that the U bracket bolts to (red car). My tunnel hole is on the lower back (black car)

Is this an easy mod or a PITA?

Thanks!
 

