1987Notcher
New Member
-
- Dec 16, 2019
-
- 3
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 44
I have a black 87 notch. Grey tweeds upfront. Looking for a tweed in the back as well. Car came rear seatless.
Found a seat but I believe it's from a 90. Pics below show a second hole near the tunnel that the U bracket bolts to (red car). My tunnel hole is on the lower back (black car)
Is this an easy mod or a PITA?
Thanks!
Found a seat but I believe it's from a 90. Pics below show a second hole near the tunnel that the U bracket bolts to (red car). My tunnel hole is on the lower back (black car)
Is this an easy mod or a PITA?
Thanks!
Attachments
-
2.3 MB Views: 0
-
4.6 MB Views: 0