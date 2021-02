Hello, I'm having a hard time determining what engine I have. I bought my 1993 fox with a swapped 5.0 from 2.3. Previous owner built the 5.0 but neither he or I really know if it is a 302 or 302 HO. It a 302 block with short lifter bores and runs flat tappets, but it uses the 302 HO firing order. Was there such a thing as a standard 302 with a HO firing order? I'm at a loss here.