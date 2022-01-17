Engine Do I need a throttle return spring?

I have an aftermarket throttle cable on my 5.0. Factory cable bracket (slightly modified) that also utilizes the AOD tv cable. The aftemarket cable came with a throttle return spring.
Is the big spring that's wrapped around the shaft that controls the butterfly valve enough of a return spring, or do I need an additional spring? I don't remember if my '93 Mustang had another spring or not.

P1010004_2.JPG
 

