Do I need a tune?

My 2004 mustang GT has these components installed:



8 accell supercoils

8 AC Delco platinum spark plugs

8 800-1060N GP Sorensen fuel injectors

Cold air intake with big K and N filter

Delphi fuel pump CFE0443



Do I need to get a tune? Is it safe to drive it like it is if I go easy on it to the Tuner? What’s the cheapest most effective way to tune? Take it to a tuner or buy one of those handheld tuners?? Really lost never tuned a car before.