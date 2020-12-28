Do I need a tune?

My 2004 mustang GT has these components installed:

8 accell supercoils
8 AC Delco platinum spark plugs
8 800-1060N GP Sorensen fuel injectors
Cold air intake with big K and N filter
Delphi fuel pump CFE0443

Do I need to get a tune? Is it safe to drive it like it is if I go easy on it to the Tuner? What’s the cheapest most effective way to tune? Take it to a tuner or buy one of those handheld tuners?? Really lost never tuned a car before.
 

