Do i need larger injectors?? (speed density)

Revised 11-Dec-2011 to add larger injector sizes to injector table

You will find that while the engine may run OK with all the mods you currently have, that further modification results in idle/driveablity problems. At that time you will need to convert to a Mass Air Computer and a MAF designed to match your injectors or custom dyno tune chip.Speed Density uses Manifold vacuum (MAP), Throttle position (TPS) and RPM, Air Temperature (ACT) & Engine Coolant (ECT) to guess how much air the engine is pulling in. Then it uses all of them to calculate the air/fuel mixture. It is dependent on steady manifold vacuum and minimal changes in airflow from the stock engine configuration to maintain the proper air/fuel ratio. Change the airflow or vacuum too much and the computer can't compensate for the changes, and does not run well. Forget about putting a supercharger, turbocharger or monster stroker crank in a Speed Density engine, because the stock computer tune won’t handle it. Every time you seriously change the airflow through the engine, you need a new custom burned chip to make the engine run at peak performance.Mass Air uses a Mass Air Flow meter (MAF) to actually measure how much air is being pulled in and uses the inputs from the TPS, ACT, ECT, RPM and Barometric Pressure sensor (Baro) to calculate the proper air/fuel ratio. It is very tolerant of changes in airflow, and vacuum and tolerates wild cams, high flowing heads, and changes in displacement with minimal difficulties. Larger injectors can be used with an aftermarket calibrated MAF or a custom dyno tune. This makes it possible to use the stock computer with engine displacements from 302-408 cu in, and make many modifications without a custom dyno tune chip. Put a new intake manifold on your 331 stroker and the computer figures out how much more fuel to deliver without having to have a new chip burned to accommodate the extra airflow.Injector HP ratings: divide flow rating by.5 and multiply the result by the number of injectors. This uses a 100% duty cycle.Example:19/.5 = 38, 38 x 8 = 304 HP24/.5 = 48, 48 x 8 = 384 HP30/.5 = 60, 60 x 8 = 480 HP36/.5 = 72, 72 x 8 = 576 HP42/.5 = 84, 84 x 8 = 672 HPThe preferred duty cycle is about 85% maximum, so for a safety factor multiply the final figure times .85.19/.5 = 38, 38 x 8 = 304 HP x .85 = 258 HP24/.5 = 48, 48 x 8 = 384 HP x .85 = 326 HP30/.5 = 60, 60 x 8 = 480 HP x .85 = 408 HP36/.5 = 72, 72 x 8 = 576 HP x .85 = 490 HP42/.5 = 84, 84 x 8 = 672 HP x .85 = 571 HPRemember that the above ratings are at 39 PSI. Increasing the pressure will effectively increase the flow rating. Example: a 19 lb injector will flow 24 lbs at 63 PSI, and a 24 lb injector will flow 30 lbs at 63 PSI.See http://users.erols.com/srweiss/ to get the calculators used in these examples.Here's the duty cycle explanation. Duty cycle is how much of the time the intake is open the injectors are turned on. The 85% figure means that for 85% of the time the intake valve is open, the injectors are spraying. The idea is that you want some percentage of the duty cycle left over so that you have some room to grow the process.If you are at 100% and you need more fuel, all you can do is turn up the fuel pressure. That means the whole fuel curve from idle to WOT is affected. Maybe you are already too rich at idle, and turning up the fuel pressure makes it worse. If you had some injector duty cycle left to play with, a custom tune could use that where it is needed. That would not over richen the whole range from idle to WOT.If you did turn up the fuel pressure, you might be able to change the injector duty cycle to get the air/fuel mixture ratio you want since the injectors will have extra fuel delivery capability.With larger than stock injectors or higher that stock fuel pressure, you will need an aftermarket MAF that matches the injector size. The MAF “lies” to the computer to get a fuel delivery schedule that meets the engine’s needs and isn’t too rich or too lean. The best strategy is an aftermarket MAF and a custom tune to insure the best air/fuel ratio over all the RPM range.See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host) for help on 88-95 wiring http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/ Everyone should bookmark this site.Ignition switch wiringFuel, alternator, A/C and ignition wiringComplete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 88-91 Mass Air MustangsVacuum diagram 89-93 MustangsHVAC vacuum diagramTFI module differences & pinoutFuse box layout