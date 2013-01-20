Do i need larger injectors?? (speed density)

SSheila1988 said:



Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated I have an 88 speed density mustang with the following mods… Cobra upper/lower intake, 70 mm TB, BBK cold air intake, AFR 165cc heads, 1.7 rr, stock cam, Adj fuel pressure regulator (currently at 42psi, guage on fuel rail), 190 lph fuel pump, Accel 19lb injectors, shorty headers, full custom exhaust with high flow cats, MSD blaster tfi coil, msd dizzy, UD pulleys, elect fan…The question is am I to the point where I need larger injectors or just keep running it the way I am?Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated Click to expand...

You do not need larger injectors. If you get to the point where the EEC starts throwing HEGO codes then it might be time to adjust your fuel pressure a bit to compensate. Installing 24 lb injectors with an OEM SD EEC often requires some messaging to get it to work correctly. This is something you cannot do without a wideband 02 meter at least temp installed in order get a reference.