Hey guys so I have a 2002 v6 automatic, and I have a problem. Because of a problem with my cats getting clogged I need a new exhaust, but I need to know like in the next 24 hours: can I bolt 2.5” Mac off road h pipe to the stock headers on my v6? Because I’m out a car and a way to work until I get this fixed, so I need answers ASAP please. And I can’t afford new headers so that’s out of the question...????? Please help someone