do you have to have special pistons to have 2.02"

The B has 224 @ .050"; the E 220 @ .050" -- however, the .006" duration is even closer -- 282 for the E; 284 for the B -- meaning the E has even lazier ramps than the B. Also the B's LSA is 112 and the E's is 110. If you look at the .050" valve timing on the cams -- the overlap on both is identical -- 0 degrees overlap at .050". Many folks look at overlap as one factor in boost compatibility -- the cams are identical in that respect.



In any event, if you're gonna invest the money for boost, you'd be wise to invest a bit more and get one of the custom cam designers to help you. No sense in guessing at an off the shelf cam when you can actually model the outcome and have a cam designed for your needs. And the specs aren't likely to be close to either of those (very old) offerings from FRPP.