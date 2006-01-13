do you have to have special pistons to have 2.02"

murphmaster5
i was looking at heads and one guy on ebay has it listed as 1.90" intake is for stock pistons and 2.02" intake is for aftermarket pistons is this true cause all i know is im getting a freshly rebuilt 306 from a guy with forged pistons will i be okay with afr 165 edelbrok or twisted wedge. can somone explain this stuff do know much in this area. also could somone explain the different pistons to me like flat top and dished what comes in a stock 302 thanks alot.