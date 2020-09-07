Do you really need a 'tune' or is it bs

I get a chuckle when I read 'I have a bla bla mustang with a belly button engine, a 70mm tb and maf with 24 lb injectors, twisted wedge this and equal lenth that and a (pick a cam). My buddies (that likely drive 'tuner' toyotas and hondas) tell me I need a 'tune'.I have my uneducated thoughts on this: a well thought out/planned engine putting out say 350hp at the crank should not need a 'tune' to make it manageable on the street with the stock ecu, now this may be on the edge of what the eec1 computer is capable of managing. Like I said, an uneducated opinion. I ain't running 350 crank hp (yet lol).I'm also not talking about the guy that has a stock block with canfield race heads, 90mm throttle body, 36lb injectors and a stock maf with a B cam, I don't need to discuss what kind of 'tune' he needs.And I need to add that this is a street car.I have read too many times where a tuner took money from someone that had a miss matched combination or say it runs great but surges or stalls, get a grip dude, you got stroked.But when do you need a 'tune' ? And (I already know the answer to this) what does the 'tuner' need to know before he loads up the rollers?Also what to look for when going to a 'tuner'.I call them 'tuners' but in reality they are (or should be) a dyno operator.Let the sparks fly