Do you really need a 'tune' or is it bs

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
I get a chuckle when I read 'I have a bla bla mustang with a belly button engine, a 70mm tb and maf with 24 lb injectors, twisted wedge this and equal lenth that and a (pick a cam). My buddies (that likely drive 'tuner' toyotas and hondas) tell me I need a 'tune'.
I have my uneducated thoughts on this: a well thought out/planned engine putting out say 350hp at the crank should not need a 'tune' to make it manageable on the street with the stock ecu, now this may be on the edge of what the eec1 computer is capable of managing. Like I said, an uneducated opinion. I ain't running 350 crank hp (yet lol).
I'm also not talking about the guy that has a stock block with canfield race heads, 90mm throttle body, 36lb injectors and a stock maf with a B cam, I don't need to discuss what kind of 'tune' he needs.
And I need to add that this is a street car.
I have read too many times where a tuner took money from someone that had a miss matched combination or say it runs great but surges or stalls, get a grip dude, you got stroked.
But when do you need a 'tune' ? And (I already know the answer to this) what does the 'tuner' need to know before he loads up the rollers?
Also what to look for when going to a 'tuner'.
I call them 'tuners' but in reality they are (or should be) a dyno operator.
Let the sparks fly :cool:
 

I need something stupid to play with
It 100% depends on what you're doing with the car, how much you've done to the car, and how balanced your combination is.

For the record, I've driven a speed-density '86 Mustang LX with a crate motor that included aluminum heads, that had an Isky Cam, Explorer intake, and 24lb injectors on the stock tune. I've also seen thousands of forum posts on how that's impossible. Twister on Allfordmustangs built the thing to comply with California smog laws and still make power, and succeeded. He spent a lot of time doing a lot of math to figure out what the working combination was. I drove that car in Missouri and Illinois when he and I were at World Ford Challenge 6 back in 2003. He even paid to have it chassis dyno-ed while we were there, but I can't remember the numbers off the top of my head.
 
I think a decent combination of quality parts on an N/A build probably gets by without a “tune” in most situations. Power adder cars benefit from it because they have a smaller margin for detonation and causing engine damage.

With that said, I think that any car can have some benefit from being tuned for maximum performance, but the cost/benefit can vary greatly from car to car.

I think it is a rare situation that someone selling their car that “just needs a tune” is actually being truthful ordoesn’t have deeper problems.
 
I don't operate a dyno... :shrug:

For a typical build with a good ECU that has no issues a good MAF and quality injectors are all that's needed.
If the cam get overly wild then raising the idle speed usually helps.
 
