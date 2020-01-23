Does anyone customize the interior of the 94-95? I am running into brick walls

I have been searching for a long time and when it comes to the 94-95, it seems that the consensus is to sell rather than customize. I know that this model is basically the Edsel of Mustangs, well its not a Mustang II though. But damn, the interior is crap.



The door panel is not user friendly

The door cup is complete garbage

The center console is anemic

The radio bezel is like looking for a Unicorn.



I am looking for ideas for customization. I am not looking for stock in any of this. Links to Pictures, Links to people who build parts, websites. Anything.