Does anyone have this 8 pin connector?

Hey guys, it's been a while. Been here since 2001 but forgot all my old login info. Working on a T-Bucket project with an unknown harness in it and I need both male and female Ford 8 pin connectors. From what I can tell these connectors are on various earlier fox years and I'm wondering if any of you have one you can sell me with about 6" of wire on each pigtail. Here's a pic of what I'm needing (The bottom pic is an unknown year), thanks in advance!