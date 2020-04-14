MrBottleneck
I was told brake calipers casting numbers 355L & 356R where on the 1990-1993 models and the 406 casting number and subsequent other side number etc where on earlier like 1987-1989 models.
These are stamped on outside of piston cup area of calipers.
Can anyone verify for me what castings for sure for what years?
Thanks
