Brakes Does anyone know specific casting numbers on 1989 GT O.E. Calipers?

M

MrBottleneck

Member
Sep 12, 2018
7
3
13
52
Ohio
I was told brake calipers casting numbers 355L & 356R where on the 1990-1993 models and the 406 casting number and subsequent other side number etc where on earlier like 1987-1989 models.
These are stamped on outside of piston cup area of calipers.
Can anyone verify for me what castings for sure for what years?

Thanks :)
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Does anyone know where this wire goes? Other Auto Tech 28
kiddiccarus Does anyone customize the interior of the 94-95? I am running into brick walls 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
ndfox92 Fox does anyone have a victor efi intake for a 351w they want to part with? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
M Does anyone know what the hole to the left of the oil pressure sender is for?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Similar threads
Does anyone know where this wire goes?
Does anyone customize the interior of the 94-95? I am running into brick walls
Fox does anyone have a victor efi intake for a 351w they want to part with?
Does anyone know what the hole to the left of the oil pressure sender is for??
Top Bottom