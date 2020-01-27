Does anyone know where this wire goes?

I am wiring a 2.3 SVO turbo into a 29 Ford pickup. I have the wiring harness near completion but I can not figure out where one wire goes.

The distributor has 6 wires connected to it. The one I am trying to figure out is the the Red with a light blue stripe.

I have a complete wiring diagram set (many pages) and have traced that wire across many pages to finally,......the backup light switch. This may be correct but I am having a difficult time trying to tie the correlation to the backup light.

Does anyone know if this is correct or why they would interconnect?