Does anyone still daily a fox?

Due to recent life events I'm no longer driving 45 minutes ( to an hour) both ways to work. Matter of fact I don't even drive "daily." Due to this it has me really considering selling my Audi and buying another foxbody to use as my "daily." It would free up some project car cash, and I would still have something "cool" to drive around. Anyone still doing the daily drive with their fox? If so, give me your impression because I haven't depended on one of mine for about 15 years.