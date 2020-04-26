Electrical Does EFI computer case need to grounded?

Hi any help would be greatly appreciated. I purchased and installed the Ford racing EFI wiring harness on an 89 5.0 HO. Part # M-12071-A50. I've checked and rechecked then rechecked again all connections. I have battery voltage at all of the injectors but I get no pulse when cranking. To be sure everything was right I started at page one of the installation manual and went step by step again. Still no pulse but have battery voltage at the injectors. Engine fires and runs with ether then stalls. No fuel from the injectors. Does the case of the computer have to be grounded for fuel injectors to work?? One other issue is wiring kit comes with a amber dash, check engine light. Light only comes on dimly not bright. Can barely see it. Connector says about 5 volts at the light but light itself is marked with 12V. If you withe the light to a test 12v battery the light is brite. Any ideas are welcome. Thanks
 

