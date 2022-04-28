Does it have Keyless Entry?

RedbeardTheRedneck

RedbeardTheRedneck

Member
Mar 26, 2022
13
3
13
32
Kentucky
My 2002 GT convertible has all the leather and power options and at one time had the Mach sound system. One thing I didnt get when I bought the car from a friend was a keyless entry remote. Eventually I'm going to take it down to the dealership to have another key made and if it has it I want to get a couple keyless entry remotes programmed to it as well. How would I go about checking to see if the car even has keyless entry? I know when you shut the car off the Theft light flashes so that makes me suspect it has an alarm system. Thanks in advance, this forum has been a major help in bringing this car back from the dead.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Keyless entry 2000 mustang.
Replies
0
Views
143
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Jo_nathon
J
B
Keyless entry alarm
Replies
5
Views
533
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
belam
B
Rick88
Help with keyless entry 88 GT
Replies
1
Views
716
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
titanium1990
Electrical Keyless entry/door locks??
Replies
9
Views
953
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
B
No power to electrical
Replies
3
Views
241
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Braxtonf88
B
Top Bottom