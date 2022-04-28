Does it have Keyless Entry?

My 2002 GT convertible has all the leather and power options and at one time had the Mach sound system. One thing I didnt get when I bought the car from a friend was a keyless entry remote. Eventually I'm going to take it down to the dealership to have another key made and if it has it I want to get a couple keyless entry remotes programmed to it as well. How would I go about checking to see if the car even has keyless entry? I know when you shut the car off the Theft light flashes so that makes me suspect it has an alarm system. Thanks in advance, this forum has been a major help in bringing this car back from the dead.