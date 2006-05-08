Does the driveshaft from a 1990 5.0 fit a 2000 4.6?

4u2nv said:

http://forums.stangnet.com/showthread.php?t=619406



A simple search on "driveshaft" resulted in the above thread. This guy made it work. His photos are down, but I'm sure you can message him to get them.

Thanks man! The whole reason I came up with this question is because I have a buddy that is willing to give me an aluminum driveshaft from a 90 Fox Body. I think I'm gonna have to check this out for myself now. Thanks for the info!