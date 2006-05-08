Does the driveshaft from a 1990 5.0 fit a 2000 4.6?

Nope the 79-95 MUSTANGS W/T5/SROD/C4/AOD TRANS are all interchangable

The ones that will work on yours are from 5 SPEED 96-02 MUSTANGS AND 96-98 COBRA.
....wait, thats if you have a 5 speed :)
 
Except for the shifter!

I know the 3650 is completely different, but I thought the T5 and T45 were pretty close to the same.
 
Shiroelex said:
Except for the shifter!

I know the 3650 is completely different, but I thought the T5 and T45 were pretty close to the same.
Shifter's will interchange...that's about it.

The internal design of the t-5 and t-45 is similar, but nothing will exchange between the two and dimensions are different.
 
4u2nv said:
This guy made it work. His photos are down, but I'm sure you can message him to get them.
http://forums.stangnet.com/showthread.php?t=619406

A simple search on "driveshaft" resulted in the above thread. ;)
Thanks man! The whole reason I came up with this question is because I have a buddy that is willing to give me an aluminum driveshaft from a 90 Fox Body. I think I'm gonna have to check this out for myself now. Thanks for the info! :nice:
 
Na5.0HO said:
Yes, fits fine. I have a buddy with a 2000 that has one and I just put one in my 97. You just swap the yokes with your stock one.
What he said. A simple question about a drive shaft that turns into transmission shifters and trans internals, or just no answers without any reason why. The drive shafts are identical, it’s the yoke that’s different. The transmission output shaft on the 79-95 cars is spline 28T and the 96-04 cars are splined 31T. So just switch the yokes.
 
