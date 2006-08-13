projectfiveo
Hey guys does anyone have pics of their dogbone? I want to take mine off but dont know how to go about it? Just wondering if anyone had a pic laying around? And also whats the actual name for it?
its about 10lbs. in theory, removing it can cause some vibration at certain speeds (i heard 80mph ). in reality, i have had no issues with vibrations at all with mine removed. in fact i've never heard of anyone who put theirs back on.mob said:can someone find that link? Ill be another to ask do you need it? And how much weight is that.
TENGRAM said:its about 10lbs. in theory, removing it can cause some vibration at certain speeds (i heard 80mph ). in reality, i have had no issues with vibrations at all with mine removed. in fact i've never heard of anyone who put theirs back on.
TrophyHead said:The thing that concearns me is the top section of the dog bone on top of the pumpkin. Isnt that the stop for the bumpstop?