Aug 30, 2005
Hey guys does anyone have pics of their dogbone? I want to take mine off but dont know how to go about it? Just wondering if anyone had a pic laying around? And also whats the actual name for it?
 

90_Red_LX

90_Red_LX

Sep 29, 2003
The dog bone is kind of hard to explain what it looks like. I knew exactly what it was when I looked under the rear end. It's after the driveshaft, in front of the pumpkin, and wraps around the differential in that area. Theres two bolts that hold it on, and a bracket on top of the differential. You'll know it when you see it, it looks "stuck on there." I just took a socket and ratchet and took it off, just don't drop it on your face because it's heavy.
 
bill302

bill302

Nov 2, 2005
Rear End Vibration Damper, to take it off remove the two bolts and remove the bottom bone shaped part Keep the top sheet metal part and reattach it to the rear end with some shorter bolts. This gives the pinion snubber something flat to hit against.

fig18.jpg
 

Fett

Fett

Nov 2, 2004
I heard that they were useless if you changed gear ratio, because they are weighted for the original gear....or something like that.

I don't have it at all and I don't feel any horrible vibration.....should I be worried that I don't have it?
 
R2D2

someone will chime in and say why did ford spend 5 million dollars on those if they are useless? Well lets look at many other things car companies include that are useless. I could take anyones off in the middle of the night and you wouldnt know the difference in the morning on your way to work.

Orrrrrr maybe you will feel a vibraton and say "Hmmm let me check my dogbone" :rlaugh:
 
I

iwashmycar

Apr 7, 2004
somebody had a great explanation link in one of these threads recently.....probably jricher (i think thats the correct spelling). i'd leave it...that weight over the rear end is definately not a bad thing.
 
mob

mob

Oct 3, 2003
can someone find that link? Ill be another to ask do you need it? And how much weight is that.
 
T

TENGRAM

Mar 18, 2006
mob said:
can someone find that link? Ill be another to ask do you need it? And how much weight is that.
its about 10lbs. in theory, removing it can cause some vibration at certain speeds (i heard 80mph:rolleyes: ). in reality, i have had no issues with vibrations at all with mine removed. in fact i've never heard of anyone who put theirs back on.
 
mob

mob

Oct 3, 2003
eh ill save myself the effort for 10 punds off the rear, thanks!
 
Shakerhood

Shakerhood

Oct 28, 2004
TENGRAM said:
its about 10lbs. in theory, removing it can cause some vibration at certain speeds (i heard 80mph:rolleyes: ). in reality, i have had no issues with vibrations at all with mine removed. in fact i've never heard of anyone who put theirs back on.
I took mine off to clean and paint it and then put it back on, if that counts, LOL!
 
TrophyHead

TrophyHead

Mar 18, 2003
The thing that concearns me is the top section of the dog bone on top of the pumpkin. Isnt that the stop for the bumpstop?
I took mine off though.
 
SeventyMach1

SeventyMach1

Mar 30, 2005
TrophyHead said:
The thing that concearns me is the top section of the dog bone on top of the pumpkin. Isnt that the stop for the bumpstop?
YES! You need the bumpstop.



And to get around this ..... I bolted the upper bracket back on. Just use the same bolts. Push the metal inserts out of the rubber bushings that you took off and use them as a washer for the bolts. The only downside is that it looks a little weird now. I have 2 bolts hanging down a couple of inches. I plan to get me some shorter bolts and throw the sleeves away, though.
 
AydenTv

AydenTv

Nov 19, 2020
Glad i read this thread.. got gas out of my newest foxbody and noticed one side of this "Dogbone" was very very lose.. took it off ciz i watched vids and asked fb groups could i safely take it off etc.. well took it off a week ago but thank god o didnt drive far in my mustang.. i didnt know i had to leave top part of the peice.. gonna install it tomorrow morning..
 
