The dog bone is kind of hard to explain what it looks like. I knew exactly what it was when I looked under the rear end. It's after the driveshaft, in front of the pumpkin, and wraps around the differential in that area. Theres two bolts that hold it on, and a bracket on top of the differential. You'll know it when you see it, it looks "stuck on there." I just took a socket and ratchet and took it off, just don't drop it on your face because it's heavy.