Fox Dome light not working

Hey guys I'm having a issue with my dome light in my 93 mustang LX and a battery draining issue and I assume they are related because my battery was dead as I noticed my dome light was not turning on. I checked the #8 fuse which is as far as I know is the corresponding fuse which was fine and I popped the dome light cover off and the bulb itself is not blown, and after some quick research the only other thing I've found was LMR's door jam switch replacement. I was hoping yall could give me some more direction before I assume my door jam switches are the problem and get some new ones.
 

