Door Ajar Light Problem

Alright everyone I need some help. I have a 2010 Mustang V6 and the “door ajar” light will not go off, I know this is a common issue but I think mine is particularly weird.

•When running a system check it says that all doors are closed and the trunk is closed.

•When I shut either door the windows still tuck up in the seal

•When I lock the car I get 2 honks instead of 1

•When anything is open (doors/trunk) it tells me exactly what is open

All of this being correct except the 2 honks when locking and yet I’m still getting a door ajar light? What sensor is bad? Is it even a sensor? All your help would be greatly appreciated.