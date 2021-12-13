Door Ajar Light Problem

P

pedroguaraldi

New Member
Dec 12, 2021
1
0
0
26
Montréal
Alright everyone I need some help. I have a 2010 Mustang V6 and the “door ajar” light will not go off, I know this is a common issue but I think mine is particularly weird.
•When running a system check it says that all doors are closed and the trunk is closed.
•When I shut either door the windows still tuck up in the seal
•When I lock the car I get 2 honks instead of 1
•When anything is open (doors/trunk) it tells me exactly what is open
All of this being correct except the 2 honks when locking and yet I’m still getting a door ajar light? What sensor is bad? Is it even a sensor? All your help would be greatly appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Mustang 2010 Door Handle
Replies
1
Views
122
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
David Young
David Young
B
Interior and Upholstery 1997 3.8l v6 mustang convertible rear view mirror lights will not shut off
Replies
0
Views
78
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
bryanmasaitis
B
B
No power to electrical
Replies
3
Views
84
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Braxtonf88
B
sceprent
Viper 791xv Alarm system problems remote start and door trigger false alarm
Replies
0
Views
295
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
sceprent
sceprent
Y
Dome light issue
Replies
1
Views
638
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Knocker69
K
Top Bottom