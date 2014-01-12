Virtual
Since I don't know a lot about bodywork issues, I'm soliciting opinions from those of you who do, on whether or not I should even considering doing something about the door to body alignment on my 90 LX convertible. Basically I've always just ignored it as a cosmetic issue, but I've been thinking of doing some other cosmetic repairs (mainly paint, and some trim touch up) recently and am wondering if this is something I should consider investing in, or stay away from since it might just lead to a whole ball of wax that isn't worth it. Other aspects of the car are all good. It's got low miles, minimal rust, good motor, interior etc.
I've included some pictures to try and show what it looks like. The rear bottom of the drivers side door isn't flush with the body, and the rear top of the passengers side door isn't flush. The car was in an accident once (long ago) and this is likely a result of that, and as a result I never thought it anything worth even looking into. The obvious concern is that there some underlying frame twist or something like that, although it doesn't affect its drive-ability. But some of you may know better how difficult a fix this might be? On the off event it might be worth considering, if anyone has any recommendations of a someone in the Northern Virginia/DC area who might be worth taking it to, let me know. Simplest case I'll probably just leave it be and continue to enjoy the other aspects of the car, but I thought it worth asking about. Thanks.
