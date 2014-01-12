Do the doors open and close ok? When the door closes can you pull the door on the latch (door handle) side and shake it or does it close solid? If it shakes then the strike needs to be adjusted.



If the top of the door is sitting a little bit high on the latch side when closed then I'd try to loosen the hinges a little and lower the door down (with doing this you may need to adjust the striker.



The issues with the door being uneven with the body (whether pushed out or too far in when the door is closed) is solved with grabbing a short piece of 2x4 wood. If the top is sticking out too much then you want to open the door and insert the piece of wood toward the middle/lower middle of the door jam, close the door against it and lean/push on the top of the door to push it in. do this slowly but surely and it will twist the door slightly back into shape. Do the reverse for a door that's pushed in too far when closed to pull it out. After pushing on the door with the wood in the door jam pull the wood out and close the door and check the alignment. This is how a lot of bodymen address this issue.



These are merely suggestions for small corrections. The accident that the car was in most likely twisted the body a little and you can only correct that twist so much with these tricks that I'm suggesting. You can put your car on jack stands and inspect the floor pan but if it's only a slight twist you wouldn't see it there, only your doors, fenders and hood will show it and everything will be a little bit off but hey so were all cars in the 80's and 90's straight from the factory.