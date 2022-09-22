My 92 gt was a New York car so it’s got some surface rust all over but the only major structural rust is on the drivers side door jam. It’s definitely going to need to be cut out. Can anyone who has done this give me a ballpark of what it’s going to cost me to have a body shop fix this and what’s involved? I assume you just remove the fender panel and the door and then cut it and weld in some new metal. Any input will be much appreciated thanks.