Electrical Door lock actuator question..

Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
15 Year Member
Apr 14, 2003
1,244
682
143
55
Cuba, AL
I'm going to do the @jrichker door lock actuator mod. I've had numerous sets of the junk actuators but i can't remember this one thing. If i go ahead and take the frozen actuators out now, will my doors still lock with the key and the push thingy? I seem to remember having them out once and everytime i close the door it unlocked itself. Anyway..... Can anybody advise?
Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MUSTANGJOE
Electrical Door locks not working
Replies
4
Views
331
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
E
Interior and Upholstery Can't lock doors
Replies
6
Views
380
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
D
Electrical No power at either power lock actuator. 93 GT
Replies
32
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
W
Paint and Body Power Door lock Actuators
Replies
1
Views
460
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
rotorhead22
Door Locks
Replies
18
Views
699
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom