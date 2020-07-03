Door lock switch and power window issues

Jul 3, 2020
Indiana
Hello, I have an 02 v6 convertible that I'm having some electrical gremlins here recently, it started with the passenger window would roll down but not up, traced that to a bad switch, replaced it and everything was good for about a week then it happened again. Did more troubleshooting found that the drivers master switch gave out so replaced it, again everything fine. Now it has happened again but also have the power door lock switch not working( doors lock and unlock with key fob) and the drivers rear window quit as well. Not sure where to go from here, any help would be greatly appreciated, TIA
 

