Interior and Upholstery Door lock switches (89)

F

fox racer v2

Member
Jun 2, 2019
37
6
18
31
Brooklyn
Before I swap out my door lock actuators (believe pass side is dead) and window motors I decided to do the easier switch swap first and replace the lock switches and window switches. All the window switches feel great - light, crisp action with a nice audible click.

My driver side lock switch, however, takes some real effort (much heavier than the stock I’m replacing), dull click sound, and overall mushy feel. Seller on amazon sent the wrong passenger side switch, so don’t have anything to compare new-to-new, but curious if anyone has swapped replacement switches - Is this heavy/mushy fee normal for the replacement stuff normal or should I send back? Not sure on brand, but window switches are Dorman and I’m real happy with them.

I’m planning to test the lock switches in car once I receive the replacement passenger side switch.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
86stroker347 Electrical Question 86 Gt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
K Door Lock Switch 1985 Svo Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
thehueypilot 1989 Door Lock Switches w/o pwr windows Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S Door lock switch has no power Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Yellow393 Part number for door lock switches? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
Electrical Question 86 Gt
Door Lock Switch 1985 Svo
1989 Door Lock Switches w/o pwr windows
Door lock switch has no power
Part number for door lock switches?
Top Bottom