Before I swap out my door lock actuators (believe pass side is dead) and window motors I decided to do the easier switch swap first and replace the lock switches and window switches. All the window switches feel great - light, crisp action with a nice audible click.



My driver side lock switch, however, takes some real effort (much heavier than the stock I’m replacing), dull click sound, and overall mushy feel. Seller on amazon sent the wrong passenger side switch, so don’t have anything to compare new-to-new, but curious if anyone has swapped replacement switches - Is this heavy/mushy fee normal for the replacement stuff normal or should I send back? Not sure on brand, but window switches are Dorman and I’m real happy with them.



I’m planning to test the lock switches in car once I receive the replacement passenger side switch.