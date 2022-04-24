Electrical Door locks not working

Hi guys,

The door locks on my 93 vert are not working. When I press the lock button I can see that they want to unlock but its like its stuck somehow. The locks do work with the key with no resistance.

Can this be a bad actuator? Can they both break at the same time? I heard that if its a bad actuator it wont lock or unlock with the key.

What do you think?
Thank you!!
 

Pull the door panel and apply 12 volts to the actuator. If it works in both directions then grab your trusty multimeter and work your way back. If it's doing the same thing with both door switches then it's a pretty good bet the switch isn't your issue.

We've just eliminated or discovered any issues with the actuator or switches.
 
