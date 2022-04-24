MUSTANGJOE
Hi guys,
The door locks on my 93 vert are not working. When I press the lock button I can see that they want to unlock but its like its stuck somehow. The locks do work with the key with no resistance.
Can this be a bad actuator? Can they both break at the same time? I heard that if its a bad actuator it wont lock or unlock with the key.
What do you think?
Thank you!!
