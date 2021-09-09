door locks quit working after changing heater core....help!!

I installed a new heater core over the weekend and now the power locks don't work, I unhooked the wiring under the pass. side kick panel and re-hooked everything I think, I do have an alarm system which connects under the drivers side kick panel and I could have damaged a wire there also since that kick panel was off too but the alarm works fine, it just won't work the door locks now. I have a wiring diagram but dont know the best way to start checking the wiring, should I go from the switch on one door to the other or is there a better way? Any recommendations would be appreciated, I have a digital volt/ohm meter but am not the best with electrical issues. I did try swapping out the 20A circuit breaker in the fuse panel but havent dont anything else other than look for a broken wire or loose connection with no luck, anyone had this happen to them before ?