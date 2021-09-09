door locks quit working after changing heater core....help!!

  • Download StangNet's knowmoto app to view, locate and check out Mustang's this week at Mustangweek 2021.
    ...Just set your profile location to 'Myrtle Beach, SC' and set an Alert for 'Mustang' in the apps Search section.

BKM48198

BKM48198

5 Year Member
Jun 7, 2008
372
28
49
Ypsilanti, Michigan
I installed a new heater core over the weekend and now the power locks don't work, I unhooked the wiring under the pass. side kick panel and re-hooked everything I think, I do have an alarm system which connects under the drivers side kick panel and I could have damaged a wire there also since that kick panel was off too but the alarm works fine, it just won't work the door locks now. I have a wiring diagram but dont know the best way to start checking the wiring, should I go from the switch on one door to the other or is there a better way? Any recommendations would be appreciated, I have a digital volt/ohm meter but am not the best with electrical issues. I did try swapping out the 20A circuit breaker in the fuse panel but havent dont anything else other than look for a broken wire or loose connection with no luck, anyone had this happen to them before ?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

68keyblr
Electrical '86 Door lock wires - removed old alarm...
Replies
5
Views
244
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
68keyblr
68keyblr
D
Electrical No power at either power lock actuator. 93 GT
Replies
11
Views
262
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
sceprent
Viper 791xv Alarm system problems remote start and door trigger false alarm
Replies
0
Views
194
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
sceprent
sceprent
B
Low air flow from vent registers
Replies
7
Views
373
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bad_decision
B
L
Heater core hose leak
Replies
0
Views
117
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
lordvoldemort
L
Top Bottom