Door Locks

Dec 17, 2020
So I got up at 0530 this morning to beat the heat here in Florida to install new window motors and door lock actuators. Motors went in easily however the actuators took some time. Got out the white grease to lube up the guides and lock mechanisms and was pretty happy that everything worked so I got out of the car closed the door and got a coffee refill and discovered I locked the keys in the car. I just shook my head and took the dogs for a walk
 

Dec 17, 2020
Potomus Pete said:
Now what ??
Click to expand...
Fortunately I didn’t reinstall the white plastic anti theft covers so I will be making a trip to Autozone for a slim Jim. I have to start thinking 1989. My other two vehicles won’t lock with the keys inside. Tomorrow I’m starting on the aftermarket gauge cluster. I’ve been using an app as a speedometer
 
