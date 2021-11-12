rotorhead22
- Dec 17, 2020
I had to re-create my door panel tops with fiberglass due to the hot sun baking the old ones. I used cloth first and it was too flimsy so I added 1708 glass. This is rough cut still more trimming to do
51139A3C-6DE4-4FC4-944E-F05974D26F5D.jpeg386.2 KB · Views: 4
64D0CC86-F460-4AEF-A2AF-1131F6DBF2A7.jpeg442.8 KB · Views: 5
C96A5BDC-ADF2-41E8-9398-AD4820E58078.jpeg288.8 KB · Views: 4
412B2DDE-E112-4F7C-80CF-82E6A90260B1.jpeg707.4 KB · Views: 5
461010F5-CDFD-4C6B-AA8B-AC0FE6905F78.jpeg800.8 KB · Views: 5