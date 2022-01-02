Door Panels - Differences - 1980 and 1981

mansour.aref

mansour.aref

Member
Apr 3, 2021
24
13
13
45
Saudi Arabia
The door panels in Stoppie Montoya are in possible need of replacement. While I like the Ghia layout, I want to change it. Does anyone know the exact differences between the 80 and 81 door panels? are the mounting holes and bolt locations the same? Mine is a manual window crank, and no central locking, so I am not worried about electrics.

If anyone can point me to a thread that talks in detail about the doors and their panels I would really appreciate it
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BKM48198
door locks quit working after changing heater core....help!!
Replies
3
Views
242
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
8
Interior and Upholstery Restoring the Door Panels On Destiny the '86 GT
Replies
9
Views
779
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rotorhead22
rotorhead22
B
1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0
Replies
18
Views
839
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blueinfan
B
69machmike
1969 / 70 mach 1 Window Run to body shell upper - Does this attachment require a U-Nut? Also, which run is hing side vs handle side?
Replies
1
Views
181
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
horse sence
horse sence
91AOD5.0LX
Door striker fix
Replies
7
Views
550
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom