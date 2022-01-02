Door Panels - Differences - 1980 and 1981

mansour.aref
The door panels in Stoppie Montoya are in possible need of replacement. While I like the Ghia layout, I want to change it. Does anyone know the exact differences between the 80 and 81 door panels? are the mounting holes and bolt locations the same? Mine is a manual window crank, and no central locking, so I am not worried about electrics.
If anyone can point me to a thread that talks in detail about the doors and their panels I would really appreciate it
