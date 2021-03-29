Door sill MUSTANG Ambient light?

monte87
Founding Member
-
- Feb 26, 2001
-
- 864
-
- 15
-
- 49
-
- 51
Guys,
Brand new 2021 -> Today, I noticed the MUSTANG Ambient lighting door sill on drivers side door is bubbled and not flush with sill.. anyone else has this issue? It lights up and all, but not flat.. its wavy.
Thanks Anthony
Brand new 2021 -> Today, I noticed the MUSTANG Ambient lighting door sill on drivers side door is bubbled and not flush with sill.. anyone else has this issue? It lights up and all, but not flat.. its wavy.
Thanks Anthony