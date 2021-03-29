Door sill MUSTANG Ambient light?

monte87

monte87

Founding Member
Feb 26, 2001
864
15
49
51
new york
www.youtube.com
Guys,

Brand new 2021 -> Today, I noticed the MUSTANG Ambient lighting door sill on drivers side door is bubbled and not flush with sill.. anyone else has this issue? It lights up and all, but not flat.. its wavy.

Thanks Anthony
 

Attachments

  • 20210328_141335.jpg
    20210328_141335.jpg
    516.6 KB · Views: 2
  • 20210328_141312.jpg
    20210328_141312.jpg
    468.9 KB · Views: 2
  • 20210328_140946.jpg
    20210328_140946.jpg
    598.9 KB · Views: 2

