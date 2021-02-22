Door striker fix

My door strikers were missing the plastic bushing on the bolt. The result is a rattling door and a loose seal when pushing the door closed.

I was hesitant to remove and replace the striker or just the bushing Itself fearing that I’d cause a bigger problem with alignment and knocking the nut off the backing plate that the striker bolt screws into. After doing research on these blogs someone suggested using 1/2” PEX. Simply cut the PEX tube the length of the striker (slightly less than an inch - I used a hacksaw) then slice one side of the PEX with a razor blade so it can be opened and stretched around the striker bolt. This way the striker doesn’t have to be removed and no worries about trying to align the door or dropping the backing bolt and having to fish it out. I bought red PEX from Home Depot for 2 bucks and did as stated above. All I can say is WOW!!! Instant fix and works amazing! No more rattle, doors close right and with no extra push. Brand new! The PEX fits perfect around the striker. just push it on with a hard push to make it snap on.

I wanted to share this with pictures in case anyone else has the same issue. It takes 5 minutes to do both doors. Just use a very thin, regular tipped screwdriver to separate the slice in the PEX because it’s to stiff to do with your fingers (which is also why it works so great). Slip the head of the screwdriver into the cut seam and Twist the screwdriver. The cut seam will open enough to snap onto the striker bolt with a hard push.

here are some before and after pictures. PEX comes in blue, white and Red but you can also use black which is a differant brand name than PEX.

I know this idea is already out there but wanted to give a more detailed description of how to do it and show pictures which may help others.