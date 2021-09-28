door weatherstrip question

hopefully someone can explain since shop manual does not and cant find anything online. At the top of the door, see pic, there is a flange that seems to obstruct the weatherstrip sitting flat against the door. if you insert the plastic retaining pin, the end of the weatherstrip sticks off the door and wont glue / perform a seal. seems like there should be a groove in the back of the weatherstrip that will seat over the flange? Cant seem to find that so what am i missing? Thanks for any help
 

