horse sence said: In and out adjustment is the guide at the end or the door the glass rides up and down in ,with the door open you will see the bolts near the latch ,the wind wing also adjust the in and out of the door glass ,there is a allen bolt with a nut under the door panel

Are you able to help me in detail with the issue of my driver's side door window being able to move back and forth (toward the engine and back) when in the door? It keeps sliding backwards and causes issues when closing the door the windows touch. I understand the track the window slides up and down in, but dont get how the bolts near the latch adjust this. Here is a video of the window movement :Also notice im missing two adjustments here I see in other videos. What goes here and are they needed?