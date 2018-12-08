Double DIN radio in a Fox

What’s up guys. Have the factory stereo with the optional eq, which was really cool back in the day, but the amp under the seat has developed some type of issue and system no longer works. I put some really nice 6x9’s in enclosures in the rear hatch, and some nice 5x8’s in the factory rear speaker location and have it all powered by a Kenwood amp, also located in the hatch area. System sounds great, but I have it hooked to my phone, and a Bluetooth device plugged into the input side of the amp. PITA because I have to remember to charge the Bluetooth, and I don’t use it a lot, so it’s always dead, and I’m constantly fiddling around with the phone while driving. Not smart. So I was thinking of just running a head unit with RCA’s to the input of the amp, and controlling the system that way plus adding some cool features like WEBLINK, Navigation, Sattelite radio etc. Has anyone done this type of install? How tough is it to remove factory unit? Definitely don’t want to massacre dash. Any tips or advice?