Double DIN radio in a Fox

What’s up guys. Have the factory stereo with the optional eq, which was really cool back in the day, but the amp under the seat has developed some type of issue and system no longer works. I put some really nice 6x9’s in enclosures in the rear hatch, and some nice 5x8’s in the factory rear speaker location and have it all powered by a Kenwood amp, also located in the hatch area. System sounds great, but I have it hooked to my phone, and a Bluetooth device plugged into the input side of the amp. PITA because I have to remember to charge the Bluetooth, and I don’t use it a lot, so it’s always dead, and I’m constantly fiddling around with the phone while driving. Not smart. So I was thinking of just running a head unit with RCA’s to the input of the amp, and controlling the system that way plus adding some cool features like WEBLINK, Navigation, Sattelite radio etc. Has anyone done this type of install? How tough is it to remove factory unit? Definitely don’t want to massacre dash. Any tips or advice?
 

Found Mustang5L5’s post from last month on this subject which was quite helpful. Should’ve checked first. Thanks anyway.

If you read this 5L5, any update to the project status? I know my garage is damn cold too. Lol
 
None yet. I have a couple head units in mind but just haven't pulled the trigger on it.

Biggest goal is to get it mounted in without drilling into the console.

Factory radio removes quite easily. Cut a wire coat hanger and make two u-shaped pieces. Insert into the 4 holes on the factory unit and slide in maybe 1" or so. You'll feel when they engage the tabs. Gently pry the u-bars outwards while pulling the radio out.

If it works, save it. Those factory radios are climbing in value as most got chucked in the trash years ago
 
Head unit still works, display is dark, but it works. Also it has the factory eq attached to the bottom of it, and that works too. Think it will come out as one whole unit. Think the problem is the amp under passenger seat, but I’m not gonna play with it. I like that Sony radio that you posted. Seems like it would all I’m looking for and should install easily into the factory location. I’m not too concerned about drilling into factory console because I know radio is never coming out, and I don’t foresee ever putting factory unit back in. But I will hold on to it. Anyway, I’m gonna try to do it over the next few months. No rush. Car not moving until spring. Have a great holiday, and thanks for the reply back.
 
From what I understand on the units that had the eq option, there was a harmsn kardan amp which powered the system which was located under the seat. And there is definitely something under that passenger seat that looks like an amp, so I always assumed that information to be correct. I could be wrong though. I am far from an expert.
 
1hot87gt said:
From what I understand on the units that had the eq option, there was a harmsn kardan amp which powered the system which was located under the seat. And there is definitely something under that passenger seat that looks like an amp, so I always assumed that information to be correct. I could be wrong though. I am far from an expert.
Nope. For all factory radios 87-92 the amp is behind the headunit. The good ole "football" amp. Only 1993 put it under the seat
 
i like the pioneer avh-3400nex.single din flip up..a little expensive $600..plan to get it with my tax refund aa.jpg
 
I have the dash kit to put a double din in mine , 2-3 years now Just was always messing with other stuff I never changed the single din out .
 
I had a clarion double din in my MR2. NX-700 I think. It had nav and a big screen and was really nice. I’ve always been a fan of clarion.
 
Mustang5L5 said:
...If it works, save it. Those factory radios are climbing in value as most got chucked in the trash years ago
My original one went bad after about 3 years. The digital FM tuner would only get static, but worked some of the time. Got a junkyard replacement but kept the old unit. Never was inclined to try to repair it. I was able to use one of the lamps from it when one of the replacement's burned out.
 
I have a Kenwood double din with all the bells and whistles brand new in the box waiting to be installed, but I can't seem to find a half decent install video or clear pictures for that matter.

My understanding is that there's a hump back there that needs to be addressed but no other info, most threads lead to a dead end..."or here's how it looks after the install". But not much else.

...in the meantime I'll just keep listening to my good 'ol American thunder Flowmaster soundtrack.. that never gets old. Lol
 
Basically the rear of the radio contacts the amp mount bracket and trans tunnel. How you clearance depends on the radio.

It's why I've been looking st the cd-less Sony XAV series. Should eliminate that issue.

Problem is I can't decide between Xav-ax100,ax1000 or the ax5000. Can't see the differences between them.

IMG_1596.JPG
 
Me too. It’s definitely gonna be one of those Sony’s for me too so hopefully I don’t have to deal with the trans tunnel at all.
 
1hot87gt said:
Me too. It’s definitely gonna be one of those Sony’s for me too so hopefully I don’t have to deal with the trans tunnel at all.
Exactly why I'm going with it. No more cds for me so phone connectivity is key. I usually leave Waze open to get alerts on speed traps and such. Hard to hear over my exhaust, but having it through the radio (with navigation ability as well) will really help. I need to watch some videos on the three and just pick one.

I'll miss the look of the oem CD player, but I need something modern now.
 
1hot87gt said:
Head unit still works, display is dark, but it works. Also it has the factory eq attached to the bottom of it, and that works too. Think it will come out as one whole unit. Think the problem is the amp under passenger seat, but I’m not gonna play with it. I like that Sony radio that you posted. Seems like it would all I’m looking for and should install easily into the factory location. I’m not too concerned about drilling into factory console because I know radio is never coming out, and I don’t foresee ever putting factory unit back in. But I will hold on to it. Anyway, I’m gonna try to do it over the next few months. No rush. Car not moving until spring. Have a great holiday, and thanks for the reply back.
Would you consider selling your stock EQ radio ?
 
5793065501.jpg


Just installed this a couple months ago. (Pic is during install, so dont mind the loose wire) Has apple play and andriod auto. The amp is in the trunk right now, I'm going to try and secure it to the back of the backseat.
 
I still want to do a double din at some point...but still needs to be a no-drill setup. Anyone mounted a radio securely without drilling?
 
I never drill to install radios in foxes. I've got a Pioneer in Dusty. Standard radios fit without any modifications other than removing the little bracket that holds the cubby hole to the bottom of the stock radio. The hole is already 7 inches. I remove the factory radio...then slide in the included radio surround. Bend tabs to hold securely...then I just slide the cubby in below it. The radio slides right in the surround securely. No need for any holes or plastic front adapters. Been doing it this way since the 90s.
 
