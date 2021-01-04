DOUBT - 95 Mustang GT hoses

P

persiohm

Member
Nov 30, 2020
6
1
13
33
Brazil - São Paulo - SP
Howdy!
One of my hoses broke a couple days ago, and i replaced it with an old one of a Ford Corcel. So far so good.
I was talking to a friend yesterday and he mentioned that a friend of his had a GT 95 also, and he bought all new silicone hoses kit for the Mustang, i`ve searched and found a couple, any of you exchanged all of the hoses? Which ones did you buy?
I`m likely to buy a Mishimoto hoses kit, which delivers to Brazil.

Thanks!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Lawdawg86
Sold my 94 GT convertible and buyer calls me next day with an issue
Replies
10
Views
476
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
F
A/C pressure switch problem
Replies
11
Views
674
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
Lawdawg86
Sold before I could get this one
Replies
2
Views
268
What is it Worth?!?!?
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
M
Tune up and cel code questions
Replies
2
Views
390
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
elio3848
95 MUSTANG TUNE HELP
Replies
19
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
jozsefsz
jozsefsz
Top Bottom