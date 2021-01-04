DOUBT - 95 Mustang GT hoses

Howdy!

One of my hoses broke a couple days ago, and i replaced it with an old one of a Ford Corcel. So far so good.

I was talking to a friend yesterday and he mentioned that a friend of his had a GT 95 also, and he bought all new silicone hoses kit for the Mustang, i`ve searched and found a couple, any of you exchanged all of the hoses? Which ones did you buy?

I`m likely to buy a Mishimoto hoses kit, which delivers to Brazil.



Thanks!!