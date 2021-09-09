Dowel pins incorrect

Hi Everyone,



I am replacing my clutch in my 02 V6. Bought OEM clutch kit (LUK 07-114) and flywheel (LUK LFW368) as a package. However, the dowel pins on the flywheel are larger than the holes in the pressure plate. Anyone had this issue before? This is exactly why I bought everything together (Amazon). Help would be appreciated. Not sure if I should remove the dowels and replace them or something else.



Best,

Daniel