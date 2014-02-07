After dragging it around for wayyyyyyy too long, it's time to get this coupe back on the road. I wanted to share my progress and experiences to help some that are already elbow deep and maybe motivate a few others to get their Fox project started or finished!I purchased the car in 2001 at a ripe 21 years old! It was a one owner Florida car that had 50k miles. The car was owned by a young woman who got pregnant and had to sell it. She ordered it from the dealer and was literally crying on the title as she signed it over to me. After promising to love and care for the car, the keys were reluctantly handed over. Being the young punk that I was, I immediately proceeded to do a burn out and power shift second as I left the parking lot. She must have been sobbingThe car was bone stock and I got to do the 30 minute tune up. Then I bolted on the usual upgrades, pullies, plug wires, coil, BBK shorties, Bassani x pipe no cats, flowmasters with dumps, Steeda tri-ax, King Cobra clutch, oh and don't forget the Monster Tach!(so fast it needs 2 tachs!) The A/C went out, so I yanked everything out (kinda regret that now that I'm older). The car stayed like this for awhile, doing regular maintenance and replacing a few parts store water pumps. Then that fateful night, the stupid bitch grabbed the shifter and pulled it out of 5th straight into reverse. The tires were locked up even after I slammed the clutch in. I had to smack the shifter to get it back out of reverse. Goodbye reverse gear! All the forward gears still worked but that wasn't the end. After we were rolling again she decided she wanted to get out of the car and flung the door open into a mailbox! I locked em up, pushed the door back open and said good riddance!The car survived it's bumps and bruises, but rebuilding the tranny was not in the budget. I drove it several more years strategically parking in pull through spots and dumping the clutch when I knew I wouldn't make the u-turn. I had to roll down the driveway and then pull out over the front lawn! The car had 90k on it and I knew it deserved better. So I vowed to bring her back to her glory days. This was the last day the car ran back in 2008I picked up a 93 4 cylinder hatch as a DD and I started tearing the car apart with visions of superchargers and fresh paint running through my head. Then the economy took a dump and I got laid off. Life sucks sometimes! I decided a change of scenery was in order and headed to NC. I had to drag the car with me in several pieces. I went back to school, met a girl, moved, got engaged, moved, got married, moved and now it's finally time to get down to business!