Downpipe stud and nut. Impossible to reach?

E

endeitz

New Member
Dec 21, 2020
1
0
1
50
San Antonio, TX
Just bought a 2002 GT. Previous owner installed an "off-road" H-pipe and downfacing exhaust. Sounds great, but both the cat-delete and the downface are no-nos for inspection. So we need to replace the system to get past inspection. Started removing the nuts from the downpipes. Driver side, one nut came off, the other side the stud turned out (which is fine). Passenger side, one of the studs/nuts are pinned against a portion of the what I am calling part of the frame. It's crazy close, like I can't get a wrench (much less a socket) between the tip of the stud and the metal frame next to it. Has anyone else run into this? Do I have to remove the header to be able to get at this thing? Picture below, although I don't know that it really shows you much.


20201221_192927.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
18,182
5,938
193
polk county florida
I'm gonna jump in here with a possible suggestion, unbolt the opposite motor mount and jack up that side of the engine, it may give you more room to get at that bolt. It may not take much to give you some room.
 
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
558
217
73
58
nevada
That stud looks like the top of a shock, and there is a tool to turn that,it's a socket that fits over the stud.Maybe you can get that tool on the stud and remove it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

flstang65
On3 Performance Install Tips
Replies
0
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
flstang65
flstang65
D
The definitive SN95 GT to Cobra brake upgrade. Part numbers and pictures.
Replies
3
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
dr.zed
D
KRUISR
Electrical Contour Fan Install with OEM controller
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
LiquidStangs
Brakes 1979-1986 Fox Parking Brake Adjustment
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
LX Dave
LX Dave
S
Electrical Alternator not charging
Replies
11
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
SHOme
S
Top Bottom