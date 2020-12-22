Downpipe stud and nut. Impossible to reach?

Just bought a 2002 GT. Previous owner installed an "off-road" H-pipe and downfacing exhaust. Sounds great, but both the cat-delete and the downface are no-nos for inspection. So we need to replace the system to get past inspection. Started removing the nuts from the downpipes. Driver side, one nut came off, the other side the stud turned out (which is fine). Passenger side, one of the studs/nuts are pinned against a portion of the what I am calling part of the frame. It's crazy close, like I can't get a wrench (much less a socket) between the tip of the stud and the metal frame next to it. Has anyone else run into this? Do I have to remove the header to be able to get at this thing? Picture below, although I don't know that it really shows you much.