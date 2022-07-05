Electrical Drained battery and check engine light.

F

FirstOnRaceDay2

New Member
Jul 4, 2022
1
0
1
21
Texas
Hello, this is my first post on here. I went to start my car today and I got nothing. Not even clicking just a completely drained battery as far as I could tell. I decided to replace mine since it has never done this before and it is around the 3-4 year mark. Once the battery was replaced and I started it for the first time since it had drained I’m assuming.. it runs horribly. I gave it some gas and it shutters, followed by a pop noise from the engine bay and can’t really accelerate much and couldn’t idle at all until it was warm. This is incredibly out of the ordinary for me. I drove it around and it jolts forward violently and eventually came up with a check engine light. I ordered an OBD-1 reader to see what it is. Any help at all would be appreciated and sorry if it’s something incredibly obvious. Also happy 4th everyone!
 

