Engine Drained oil capacity much lower than expected

D

_daniel.2v_

New Member
Oct 14, 2020
1
0
1
18
Richmond, VA
Hello all,
I got my 2000 GT just about a year ago and did my second oil change today. The refill capacity for it is 5 quarts, but only about 3 quarts came out when I drained it. I have never seen oil puddles beneath the car. Any ideas why this would happen? Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Engine Oil Change Interval for a car that is not used much ?
Replies
13
Views
663
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Gs87GT
Gs87GT
B
P0024 Timing Over Advanced; 2012 Ford 5.0 Coyote
Replies
9
Views
902
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
b.sheff
B
B
2000 Mustang GT 4.6L Code P0302 (misfire on cylinder 2) CAN'T SOLVE!!!!!!!
Replies
1
Views
244
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
dr.zed
D
M
I really wasn't expecting this....... First time Mustang owner.......
Replies
6
Views
607
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mikedd969
M
9
1999 GT - Oil Dipstick/Tube on Swapped Romeo Engine
Replies
5
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
995spdgt
9
Top Bottom