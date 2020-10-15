_daniel.2v_
Oct 14, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 18
Hello all,
I got my 2000 GT just about a year ago and did my second oil change today. The refill capacity for it is 5 quarts, but only about 3 quarts came out when I drained it. I have never seen oil puddles beneath the car. Any ideas why this would happen? Thanks!
