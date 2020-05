You're removing the transmission right? Why do you need to drain it? If you do drain it you have to put more fluid in it. You're going to have to get that drain plug out at some point regardless.



To answer your question though. Yes, if you tilt the transmission like you are saying the fluid will eventually drain out.



While you have it out you might consider changing the tailshaft busing and seal. Changing the bushing can be a pain though.