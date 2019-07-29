Dreaded abs and tcs light

Recently out of nowhere I encountered the abs and traction control lights. I pulled ground 101 cleaned it and tested for a good ground. Still the lights remain on. Every now and again when I first start the car in the AM and begin driving the lights go out and quickly back on a couple of times. I have only a p1000 dtc which is the obd II readiness thing I can’t seem to get ride of. I saw the instructions but I don’t think my scanner is built to do the Ford driving stuff (any other way to get rid of this?). Also, I’m getting a blinking tire pressure light which is supposed to mean low battery in the wheel sensor. I’m curious to know if these things are linked somehow? Other than messing with ground 101 is there anything else I can try. Btw I also pressure washed my wheels Incase that was an issue.