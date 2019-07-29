Dreaded abs and tcs light

Jul 29, 2019
Morgantown, wv
Recently out of nowhere I encountered the abs and traction control lights. I pulled ground 101 cleaned it and tested for a good ground. Still the lights remain on. Every now and again when I first start the car in the AM and begin driving the lights go out and quickly back on a couple of times. I have only a p1000 dtc which is the obd II readiness thing I can’t seem to get ride of. I saw the instructions but I don’t think my scanner is built to do the Ford driving stuff (any other way to get rid of this?). Also, I’m getting a blinking tire pressure light which is supposed to mean low battery in the wheel sensor. I’m curious to know if these things are linked somehow? Other than messing with ground 101 is there anything else I can try. Btw I also pressure washed my wheels Incase that was an issue.
 

Jul 29, 2019
Morgantown, wv
Check the smart junction box behind the passenger side kick panel for any water contamination. Water leaks on that side are common and well documented.
Unfortunately I have... There was some corrosion cleaned a couple plugins because I did have other issues. I had no a/c, turn signals, instrument cluster, convertible top, And abs wasn't one. I'm a little afraid there's damage. I drove it for a few hundred miles with no issue. It was a dry day with is occured. Would a free one II scan at advanced Auto find break codes?
 
Jul 29, 2019
Morgantown, wv
It's worth a try. Another thing to rule out is a failing alternator diode. There are YouTube videos on how to perform an AC ripple test to check for this.
Yeah I did the AC ripple test. Is it worth pulling the sjb again saying I did all that work a month ago and everything else still works fix
 
Jul 29, 2019
Morgantown, wv
Dielectric grease where,?
Hey I was able to use a scanner. Pulled these codes;.
C1145 speed wheel sensor RF input circuit failure

C1234 speed wheel RF input signal missing

C1145 speed wheel sensor RF input circuit failure

U1900 controller area network communication bus malfunction receive malfunction

U2011 no dtc definition found

P0420 catalyst system efficiency below threshold bank 1
 
Cyprus
Dielectric grease where,?
At the points of electrical contact of course, and what was the result of your AC ripple test?
All those codes could be related to the SJB so if the earlier mentioned remedy doesn't work, you'll probably need to replace it. You also need to fix the water leak to prevent a recurrence.
 
Jul 29, 2019
Morgantown, wv
At the points of electrical contact of course, and what was the result of your AC ripple test?
All those codes could be related to the SJB so if the earlier mentioned remedy doesn't work, you'll probably need to replace it. You also need to fix the water leak to prevent a recurrence.
I know I need to get into taking of the cowel and check the drain as it is a known problem. The wonder I had was, the bad convertible top leak I had left inches of water in the car while is was storing the car through the winter at another location. I'm not positive that the corrosion in the sbj was a cowel leak or condensation or such that caused it. I was told that the codes are also related to the sensor on the wheel and to pull it and look
 
Homestead Fla.
I had the same issue and it ended up being two wheel sensors went bad. Tech said he’s never seen two go bad at the same time but that was the problem. Replaced them and the traction and abs lights went out. Hope this helps.
 
