Dreaded random misfire ugh!

Okay I hate to start another misfire thread but I'm a little lost. I have read and employed advice from countless threads on here without any change in my cars condition. So I'll ask on here. 2001 mustang GT 4.6. It has the misfire but it's not throwing any codes. It appears the misfire in only at idle just hearing the occasional pop sound and it running slightly rough. The second you touch the throttle and give it gas it clears up and runs great at pull strong. But the second you put it in park or you're at idle at a stoplight you can hear the popping sound that sounds like a misfire. I've replaced the fuel filter I've had the injectors cleaned. I've put two different sets of coils on it both Ford and aftermarket. I have put two different sets of spark plugs in it trying different Gaps.I replaced my idle air control underpriced my throttle body I've replaced my plenum gaskets my EGR gaskets, I did a rudimentary smoke test and couldn't see any obvious leaks. I've read some people say they had similar symptoms to me when they had a crack in their plastic intake. My intake on my 2001 have the aluminum crossover so I don't know if mine is prone to cracking or not. this blows my mind not having a check engine light and the car running so good but having the low speed and at idle misfire. I'm even going as far as to go around and check my grounds clean them up and even run extra grounds. I've gone along to all my electrical connectors through out and clean them up and put dielectric grease on them. I just don't know what to do the only thing I can think of is I occasionally a few times a day will get my battery light will come on on the dash. It'll stay on for a few minutes and then it turns off. Is it possible the alternator is causing my misfire at idle?