Dream Build

Okay Guys,

I've got a hypothetical that if you can make it work I'd like to see. I've got a 96' 281 2v. Boss ported heads, vic jr. manifold, billet pulleys, trick flow plenum, Howard's 4.6/5.4 cams, long tubes, and SLP cai. I'm spending my extra cash to convert to a manual t56.
I found this really neat HKS import style blower that looks like it could be welded to the cold air intake where the air filter is, the metal trimmed one that came with the intake. My thinking is you could bypass the mass air flow sensor.
The blower is about $2,400
www.nengun.com

HKS - GT Supercharger Universal

HKS now has the latest forced induction system the GT Supercharger.
www.nengun.com www.nengun.com

If the filter can be put back on the blower, i.e., if there's enough room, great, but not a deal breaker, as for the intercooler , Mishimoto, just started making, or I just found, a down force intake sort of ram design that seems to enhance flow

MMINT-URG - Mishimoto R-Line Intercooler - Gold

lightningmotorsports.com lightningmotorsports.com
Now as far as connecting, I think if connecting the pipes is too hard you could hose it and use a rubber over sleeve and clamp on the blower side and straight clamp on the block, just to get a reading.
I've been toying with whether or not to do the bottom end build first to see how this works but, in theory I would try to get to 297, but thinking it may be safer just to do forged crank. As far as the pistons, I'm thinking doomed pistons are the way to tell without actually trying it.
If anyone gets this, Please post.

Thanks in advance......
 

